Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $10.53 on Friday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $94.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

