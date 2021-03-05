GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. Sells 7,202 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,167.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.