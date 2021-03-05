GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,336. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

