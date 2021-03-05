Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the January 28th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9,218.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 437,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 67,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 59,205 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.