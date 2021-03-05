Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,645.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRS. Roth Capital increased their price target on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

