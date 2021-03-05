Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the January 28th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:GSL traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $13.55. 608,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
