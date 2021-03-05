Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the January 28th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GSL traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $13.55. 608,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

