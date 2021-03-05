Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

GMRE stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $659.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.