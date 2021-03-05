Glencore’s (GLNCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glencore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of GLNCY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 673,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

