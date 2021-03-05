GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,271,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,058,233 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $525,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,509,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,321,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,419,000 after purchasing an additional 487,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 270,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

