GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after acquiring an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,321,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,419,000 after acquiring an additional 487,504 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.