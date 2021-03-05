Glaxis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,660 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,000. Microsoft makes up 14.1% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

MSFT stock opened at $226.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

