Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.42 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to report $15.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.47 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $15.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $65.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.09 million to $66.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $493.68 million, a PE ratio of -153.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

