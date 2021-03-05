Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $28.43. 538,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $8,383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 177,388 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

