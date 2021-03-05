GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the January 28th total of 117,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 8,282.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 806,786 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $2,929,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 97.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $17.52. 572,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,181. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

