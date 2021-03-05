General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.92

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $169.92 and last traded at $169.76, with a volume of 21387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 189,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

