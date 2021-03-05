Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

GNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,207,651 shares of company stock valued at $67,673,642 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

