Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 101.4% in February

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the January 28th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 872.0 days.

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $583.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.59. Geberit has a 1 year low of $395.67 and a 1 year high of $681.92.

Get Geberit alerts:

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.