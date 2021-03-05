Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 101.4% in February

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the January 28th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 872.0 days.
Shares of Geberit stock opened at $583.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.59. Geberit has a 1 year low of $395.67 and a 1 year high of $681.92.
About Geberit
