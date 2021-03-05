GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in February

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GEAGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$35.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 96,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,617. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

