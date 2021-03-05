Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Down 5.1%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.12. 650,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 827,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

