Gary Weiss Acquires 500,000 Shares of Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) insider Gary Weiss acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$314,500.00 ($224,642.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.38.
About Ardent Leisure Group
Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.