Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $177.77 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

