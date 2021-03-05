Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $213.12 million, a PE ratio of -74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gaia by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.