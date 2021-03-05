FY2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Lifted by Desjardins (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

CAE stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CAE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CAE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CAE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

