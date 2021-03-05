FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teekay LNG Partners in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TGP opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 216.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 195,826 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,194,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

