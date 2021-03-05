FY2021 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,424.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 386,765 shares of company stock valued at $15,937,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after buying an additional 305,223 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after buying an additional 529,151 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.