FY2021 EPS Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,066,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

