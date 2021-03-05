FY2020 EPS Estimates for adidas AG Raised by Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of adidas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. adidas has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.98, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

