FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Power Co. of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on POW. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of POW opened at C$31.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.45. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$17.47 and a 52 week high of C$31.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.