Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27), but opened at GBX 19.75 ($0.26). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 587,561 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.17. The company has a market capitalization of £48.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40.

Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

