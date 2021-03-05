Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after acquiring an additional 646,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

