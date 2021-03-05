Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Up 59.0% in February

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the January 28th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $166.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Union Gaming Research began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth $42,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

