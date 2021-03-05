Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.50-12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.24 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.50 EPS.

Shares of FLGT opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

