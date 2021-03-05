Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FULC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,145. The firm has a market cap of $396.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FULC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.