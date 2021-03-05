FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 36.08% from the company’s previous close.

FCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

