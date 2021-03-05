Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Down 10.2%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s share price dropped 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 927,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,656,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $171,271.11. Also, CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,208.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,711 shares of company stock worth $1,179,641. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

