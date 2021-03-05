fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 18.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price dropped 18.5% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.14. Approximately 27,624,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 26,480,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

FUBO has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $64,515,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $102,651,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.