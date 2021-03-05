Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.28 ($54.45).

FRE opened at €35.97 ($42.32) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €36.53 and a 200-day moving average of €37.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

