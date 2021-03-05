freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Independent Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. freenet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.15 ($24.88).

Shares of FNTN opened at €19.13 ($22.51) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.49. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

