Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.65. 1,250,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,619. The firm has a market capitalization of C$908.41 million and a P/E ratio of -109.29. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.