Franklin M. Berger Purchases 57,000 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $26.81. 352,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $859.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

EPIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

