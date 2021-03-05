Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $23,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.