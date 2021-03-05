Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of FOX by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

