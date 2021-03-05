Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.27. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 70,265 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 351,194 shares during the last quarter.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

