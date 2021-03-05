Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSM. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

FSM opened at $6.75 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

