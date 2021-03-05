Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of FLR opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. Fluor has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

