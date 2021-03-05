FLIP Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 53.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $200,949.68 and $1,636.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLIP has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.17 or 0.00739299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043942 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

