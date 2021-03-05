Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $559.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. 17.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.