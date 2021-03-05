Flamingo Market Capitalization Tops $55.47 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $55.47 million and $22.56 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00466873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00068959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00082717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00457915 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

