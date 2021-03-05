FJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,695,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 296,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

