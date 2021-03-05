FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in Y. Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,985,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Alleghany by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $27,860,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alleghany by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter worth about $19,818,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $630.31. 573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $715.22.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.